MAJOR Leslie Peacefully at Ings House Nursing Home on Monday 2nd March,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Jean and loving husband of the late Norah.
Dearly loved father of Gavin and Martin. Beloved father-in-law of Lynne and Theresse. Loved by Sharon and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of Leslie's life will be held at Dewsbury Moor crematorium on Thursday
12th March at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit The Salvation Army.
For further information please contact Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020