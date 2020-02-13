|
|
|
BORRILL Lewis After a long illness,
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
on Wednesday 5th February,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Kath,
much loved uncle and
dear friend to many.
A celebration of
Lewis' life will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 21st February at 10:30am. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made at the crematorium to benefit Knowle Park House
Day Care Centre.
For further information, contact Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike tel. 01924 401 143
Published in Batley News on Feb. 13, 2020