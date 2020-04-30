|
|
|
Stalmach Lilian Florence On 25th April 2020, in hospital,
of Mirfield, aged 78 years, Lilian, devoted wife of the late Frank, much loved mum of Michelle, Paul, Richard, Debbie and her never forgotten baby Catherine,
dear mother-in-law of Eric, Lynn, Jane and Mark, beloved grandma and great-grandma,
loved sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend to many.
A private family
ceremony of farewell will be held prior to the committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 15th May 2020.
Donations in memory of Lilian may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of Marie Curie Cancer Care.
It is planned that a party to celebrate Lilian's life and family
will be held in the summer, everyone will be invited.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020