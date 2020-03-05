|
|
|
Broadbent Lily On February 23rd 2020.
Peacefully at
Fieldhead Park care home,
Lily aged 93 years,
formerly of Liversedge.
Beloved Wife of Desmond,
dearly loved Mum of Mark and Nicola, Mother in law of Sue
and loving Nanna of Alistair
and his partner Louise.
Funeral service will be held at
St James Church, Heckmondwike, on Thursday March 12th
at 11.30am, followed by interment in Cleckheaton New Cemetery
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for charities close to Lily's heart, a plate for this purpose
will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op funeralcare, Joseph Sheard funeral home,
Tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please meet
at the Church.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020