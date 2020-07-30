Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Linda Benson

Linda Benson Notice
Benson Linda Peacefully at home on
the 22nd July 2020,
Linda aged 71 years
and formerly of Birstall.

The much loved wife of Tony. Loving mum of Julie and Anthony. Also a dear mother-in-law, grandma and good friend to many.

A private funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 12th August at 12.45pm.

Family flowers only please, however if desired online donations in memory of Linda would be appreciated
for Cancer Research.

Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on July 30, 2020
