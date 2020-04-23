|
|
|
LAWFORD née Breheney
Lisa Marie Sadly on the 18/04/2020
Lisa lost her brave battle and
passed away peacefully
at Kirkwood Hospice.
A loving and much loved mum
of Jade & Aaron,
beloved grandma of
Bailey, Lacey-Mai & Jonah.
Precious daughter of Mavis & Fred, much loved baby sister of Stephen, Gary & Dyhanne,
a special auntie,
sister in law and step daughter.
Lisa's family would like to take this opportunity to thank Kirkwood for their loving & attentive care.
Due to the current
restrictions a private family
ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Lisa
will be sent to George Brooke Ltd
Funeral Directors for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
A celebration of Lisa's life
will take place when possible.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020