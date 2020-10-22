|
Lindley Lorraine On 19th October 2020, at her home, with her family at her side, aged 80 years, Lorraine,
very much loved wife of Fred,
loving mum of Mandy and
mother in law of Michael,
beloved grandma of Luke and
his partner Katie, precious
great-grandma of Holly-Mae.
Due to the current guidelines,
a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd November 2020
at 10.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Lorraine, may be made for the benefit of
The Marie Curie Nurses Fund.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020