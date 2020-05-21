|
|
|
Schmidt Lothar Amin On 14th May 2020, at his home in Ossett, aged 76 years, Lothar,
very much loved and missed husband of Patricia,
dearly loved dad of Richard and Philip, father in law of Elizabeth and Claire and adored grandad of Jacob, Joseph, Benjamin and Luke.
Due to the present
restrictions a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 5th June 2020 at 11am.
Those not able to attend are welcome to send donations in his memory to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of The Cavell Unit at Dewsbury District Hospital.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020