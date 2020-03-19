|
MOXON Nee BROOK
LYNN MARGARET On 7th March 2020, whilst in the safe care of Kirkwood Hospice, aged 65 years, Lynn,
dearly loved wife of Stewart,
mum of Sam, mother in law of Liz and nanna of Nancy and Edith.
Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 26th March 2020 at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request,
donations in her memory may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors, for the benefit of The Salvation Army.
Please visit Funeral Guide https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/74799?branded
lynn-moxon.info
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020