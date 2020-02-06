|
|
|
Hirst Madge
1920 - 2020 Peacefully on
Thursday 30th January 2020 at Field Head Court Nursing Home, Thornhill, Dewsbury and of
Lower Hopton, Mirfield, aged 99,
Madge, dearly loved wife of the
late Lionel and a dear aunt of Kenneth and family.
Madge will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A service of celebration for Madge's life will take place on Thursday 13th February 2020 at
St John the Evangelist Church, Upper Hopton, Mirfield at
2:15 p.m., followed by
committal and cremation at
Huddersfield Crematorium,
Fixby at 3.15 p.m. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of St John's Church, may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service
or made online at
www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020