|
|
|
Furniss Maisie 22nd October 1925
- 9th August 2020
Maisie passed away peacefully
on Sunday morning at
Osbourne House Nursing Home,
Selby after a long illness.
She will be lovingly remembered by her brother Roland and
sister in law Muriel and by
David, Clare, Daryl, Anne, Peter
and Donald and Susan.
Also by her great and great,
great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will take place at York Crematorium, Bishopthorpe on
Tuesday 25th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations maybe made in lieu to The Alzheimer's Society or
Cats Protection League.
