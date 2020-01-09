|
|
|
BOTTOM Malcolm After a short illness on
27th December 2019 at
Hartshead Manor Nursing Home,
aged 81 years.
Malcolm, the much loved dad of Angela, the dear father-in-law of Simon and the loving
grandad of Arran,
he will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium on
Friday 17th January at 11.15am.
No flowers please, donations in memory of Malcolm may be made to Hartshead Manor Residents Fund, for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to
Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020