Malcolm Byard

Malcolm Byard Notice
Byard Malcolm James On the 24th September
at home with his family, Malcolm, aged 84 years,
of Mirfield.
Beloved husband of Hazel,
much loved dad of James and Robert, devoted granddad of Harriet, Michael, Tom, Lucy and Grace, and a dear friend of many.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 5th October, 2.00pm at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
All Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare incorp Joseph Sheard's,
Nettleton Road, Mirfield.
WF14 9AA. Tel: 01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020
