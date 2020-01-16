|
|
|
SCAIFE Malcolm On 24th December 2019, in hospital, of Mirfield, aged 73 years, Malcolm, much loved dad
of Joanne and Steven,
dearly loved grandad of Amy, James, Caleb, Alicia and Sasha
and remembered with
affection by Eileen.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 10.30am. Family and friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided
for the benefit of the
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020