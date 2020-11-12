|
Whiteley Malcolm On 4th November 2020, peacefully in hospital, of Batley, aged 82 years, Malcolm,
much loved husband of Barbara, dearly loved dad of Jane and Kay, beloved grandad of Peter, very dear uncle of James, Charlie,
Catherine and Eleanor and brother-in-law of Malcolm.
Due to the current guidelines,
a service by invitation
only will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Tuesday 24th November 2020
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be
made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020