Wilson Malcolm John On 16th May 2020 in
Pinderfields Hospital, Malcolm aged 80, loving husband
of Emma for over 60 years,
dearly loved dad of Camella and Diane, dear father in law of
Yusef and Steve, and much-loved grandad of Shahid, Salim,
Safiya & Hasan and
great grandad of Adam.
Due to present guidelines
a private family ceremony will be held at Batley Cemetery on Wednesday 3rd June at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only and donations in Malcolm's memory may be sent to the British Heart Foundation.
For further information please contact George Brooke Ltd
on 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020