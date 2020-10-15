|
|
|
Beaumont Margaret
(née Keighley) Passed away peacefully on
3rd October, after a short stay in Peterborough City hospital,
aged 95 years.
Born in Dewsbury on
24th February 1925 to the late Laurie and May Keighley.
She was the elder sister to
Mona and Joan (both deceased).
She was married at Dewsbury Parish Church in 1948 to Eddie Beaumont who died 8 years ago.
She became a much loved mum to Stuart (Tina) and Andrew (Jayne); a grandma to Chris, Catherine, Rebecca and Laura;
and great grandma to
Adam, Jacob, Jessica, Emily,
Isla and Lucas.
A celebration of life service
will be held 10.00am
Thursday 15th October at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020