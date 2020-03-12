Home

Margaret Broadbent

BROADBENT Margaret Peacefully at home, after a long illness on 29th of February,
aged 72.
Loving wife of Malcolm,
dearly loved mother of Tina, mother-in-law to Bernie, adored grandmother of Molly and Jack, will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St Philip's and St James' Church, Scholes on Monday
16th March at 1.45pm, followed
by private interment.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the church to benefit Kirkwood Hospice. For all further enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike,
Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020
