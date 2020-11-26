|
|
|
Cowling nee Wilmet
Margaret On 20th November 2020,
in hospital, of Mirfield,
aged 85 years, Margaret,
loving and devoted wife of the late Garth, dearly loved mum of Judith and Susan, a dear mother in law of Steve, beloved grandma of James and his wife Leah and proud great-grandma of Fraser.
Due to the current guidance,
a private family ceremony will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday 7th December 2020
at 10.30am.
Those not able to attend are invited to watch the webcast.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Margaret may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020