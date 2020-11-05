Home

Margaret Crabtree Notice
Crabtree Margaret Sadly passed
Thursday 22nd October,
aged 79 years after being
cared for so wonderfully at
Eden Court Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Henry,
adored Mother to Jacqueline, Graham and Amanda. Much loved Grandma, Sister, Auntie and friend to all who knew her.

The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 16th November at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland, We ask you to keep the family in your thoughts on this day.

Donations in memory of Margaret would be gratefully received to Alzheimer's Society.

Enquiries to D Walsh & Son,
Bradford, 01274 721530
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020
