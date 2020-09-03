|
Duggan Margaret
(nee Crayton) Aged 82 on 23rd August 2020 at home.
Beloved wife of Brendan (Johnny), much loved mother to Steven and Andrew and daughters in law Elizabeth and Lorraine, a very loving grandmother to Adelle, Thomas, Samuel, Liam and Jacob and a very special great grandma to Dylan, Mason, Layla-Mae and Tommy Joe and sister of Michael and Linda.
Will be greatly missed by all.
Service and cremation at Dewsbury Crematorium, due to guidelines, only close family can attend.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020