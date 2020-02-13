|
|
|
GRAYSON Margaret On Saturday, February 1st,
of Little Gomersal,
aged 92 years.
Unexpectedly yet peacefully
at her home.
Margaret,
dearly beloved wife
of the late Bob,
much loved mum of
Christine and Julie
and her husband David,
devoted and adored grandma of
Emma and her husband John
and Samantha and
her fiancé Darren
and proud and doting
great grandma of
Milo and Casper.
A Celebration of Margaret's Life
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday, February 17th
at 11.15am.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
