GREAVES MARGARET JANE
(Née Marriott) Sadly, on the
26th December 2019
at Kirkwood Hospice,
Margaret, aged 80 years
of Mirfield.
Beloved wife of the late Cecil,
much loved mum of Tim, Amanda and Jonathan, a very dear mother in law, a devoted grandma of Lauren, and a dearly loved sister.
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 17th January, 1.15pm at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu to
Kirkwood Hospice if desired.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Joseph Sheard Mirfield
Tel; 01924 492219
