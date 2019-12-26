Home

Margaret Harkin

Margaret Harkin Notice
HARKIN Margaret Colette After a short illness on
18th December 2019,
aged 86 years.

Margaret beloved wife of the late Bernard and a dearly loved mum, grandma and great-grandma.

Margaret will be received into St.Mary's R C Church, Batley on Monday 6th January at 4.00pm, with a Mass celebrated on
Tuesday 7th January at 10.00am, followed by a cremation at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11.15am.

Family flowers only please but donations to the upkeep of the Parish may be left on the plate on leaving the Church. R I P.

Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 26, 2019
