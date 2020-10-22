|
Harrison (nee Blackburn)
Margaret On 14th October 2020, peacefully at Eden Court Nursing Home,
of Birstall, aged 87 years,
Margaret, beloved wife of Michael,
loving mum of Pauline and Catherine, dear mother-in-law of Ian and Mick, a dearly loved grandma and great grandma, sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Due to the current
guidelines, a service by
invitation only will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 29th October 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020