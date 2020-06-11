|
|
|
HAWKINS née Lockwood
Margaret On 2nd June 2020,
in hospital, of Thornhill,
aged 73 years, Margaret,
beloved wife of the late Norman,
loving mum of Linda,
Dean, Debbie and Anita,
a dear mother in law,
wonderful grandma
and great-grandma.
A simple ceremony of farewell
will be held in Thornhill at 9.45am,
prior to the funeral service
which will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on 15th June 2020 at 10.30am
Those wishing to watch the
webcast should contact
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Donations in Margaret's memory
may be sent to George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Cannon Hall Farm to sponsor an animal.
Published in Batley News on June 11, 2020