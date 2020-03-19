Home

HAYNES Margaret Peacefully surrounded by family, on 11th March at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 76 years.
Loving wife of Donald, dearly loved mum of David, Michael, Lesley and Carol, mother-in-law of Kate, Craig and Ray, adored grandma and great-grandma.
Always loved, never forgotten.
A celebration of Margaret's life
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 27th March at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit Cats Protection.
For further enquiries contact
Coop Funeralcare Heckmondwike, tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020
