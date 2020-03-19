|
HAYNES Margaret Peacefully surrounded by family, on 11th March at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 76 years.
Loving wife of Donald, dearly loved mum of David, Michael, Lesley and Carol, mother-in-law of Kate, Craig and Ray, adored grandma and great-grandma.
Always loved, never forgotten.
A celebration of Margaret's life
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 27th March at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit Cats Protection.
For further enquiries contact
Coop Funeralcare Heckmondwike, tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020