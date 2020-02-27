|
|
|
HIRST Nee Cross
Margaret On 18th February 2020,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital and of Dewsbury, aged 86 years, Margaret, loving wife of the late Donald, much loved mum of Chris and mother in law of Di.
Dear sister of Mary and the late Jennifer, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March 2020
at 10:30am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Margaret may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors George Brooke Ltd, for the
benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020