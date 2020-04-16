|
|
|
Lloyd Margaret On 12th April 2020, at Ashmeadows, Cleckheaton,
of Thornhill Lees, aged 87 years, Margaret, loving wife of the late Norman, dear mother of Steven, Philip, Anne and Ian, a very dear mother in law, dearly loved grandma and great-grandma and a dear friend to many.
A private service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium.
Donations in memory of
Margaret may be made on line for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice and Diabetes UK.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020