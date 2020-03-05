|
|
|
MORRELL Margaret
1936 - 2020 Peacefully on Saturday
29th February 2020 and of
Hartshead Lane, Liversedge,
aged 83 years, Margaret, dearly loved wife of the late Michael, much loved mum of Mandy and Richard, dear mother-in-law
and loving grandma.
Margaret will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A service of celebration for Margaret's life will take place on Thursday 12th March 2020 at
St Peter's Parish Church, Church Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge at 11:30 a.m., followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 12.30 p.m., returning to
The Black Horse Inn, Clifton, Brighouse for refreshments.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, for the benefit of St Peter' Church, Hartshead and Hospitality Action may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020