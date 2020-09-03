|
|
|
POLLARD MARGARET CONSTANCE
1937 - 2020 Peacefully on Saturday 29th August 2020 at Oak Park Care Home, Dewsbury, formerly of Westfields Road, Mirfield, aged 82 years, Margaret, dearly loved
wife of the late Ronald, much loved mum of Rosaline and Michael,
dear mother-in-law of Paul and Becky, loving grandma of
James and Matthew.
Margaret will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private service of celebration for Margaret's life will take place on Thursday 10th September 2020
at Wakefield Crematorium
at 11.45 a.m.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of The Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020