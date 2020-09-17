|
|
|
POLLARD Margaret Constance
1937 - 2020 Rosaline, Michael and family would like to convey their most heartfelt and sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations for The Alzheimer's Society received during the
recent sad loss of Margaret.
Special thanks to all the staff at Oak Park Care Home, Dewsbury for their kind care and attention.
Thanks to the Reverend George Spencer for his kind support and most comforting funeral service and Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified and most efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020