|
|
|
SHAW Margaret
(Peggy) The family of the late Peggy Shaw would like to thank all relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy, gestures of kindness and condolence cards received following their sad loss.
Thanks to Dr. S Lawson and all at Wellington House Surgery for the excellent health care, also staff on ACE ward Pinderfields Hospital for their kindness & sensitivity.
Special thanks to Gary and his team at Lydgate Lodge for the love & care shown to mum, to Funeral Celebrant Darren Goodall for the thoughtful way he conducted the Service and thanks to Robert of Bollands Funeral Directors for his professionalism in making arrangements in these
difficult times.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020