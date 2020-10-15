|
TASKER Margaret On 3rd October 2020 at Pinderfields Hospital, Margaret Rose,
aged 86 years, of Cleckheaton. Deeply loved and sadly missed wife of Derrick, much loved mum of Paul, Linda and Tracey, adored nanna of Kimberly, Thomas, Chloe, Oliver, Amy and the late Ashley, Great nanna of Spencer, Shay, Freddie and Scarlett.
The funeral will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 21st October at 10.30am. Due to the current restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. Family flowers only. Any donations in memory of Margaret may be given to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020