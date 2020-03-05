Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
13:15
St John's Church
Dewsbury Moor
View Map
Margaret Townsley Notice
TOWNSLEY Nee WOOD
MARGARET On 29th February 2020, at her home, with her family at her side, aged 87 years, Margaret Greta, beloved wife of the late Norman, loving and much loved mum of Barbara, Eric, Roger, Gillian,
the late Frank and the late Graham, dear mother in law of Henry, Maxine and Michelle,
a proud grandma and
great grandma, loved sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
St John's Church, Dewsbury Moor on Monday 16th March 2020 at 1.15pm, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 2pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Margaret may be placed on the plates provided in church for the benefit of The Marie Curie Nursing Fund.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020
