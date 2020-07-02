|
CROSSLAND Marie
(nee Dixon) Passed away peacefully on the 23rd June 2020 at the Royal Derby Hospital, aged 91 years with her devoted husband Kenneth by her side.
Loving wife to Kenneth,
much loved Mum to John,
Mark and cherished Grandma
to James, Laura and Joseph.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and her friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park, Swanwick Derbyshire on Wednesday 8th July at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, in memory of Marie will support the Midlands Air Ambulance Service.
All enquiries to
Joseph Allen & Sons, 17 Field Lane, Belper. Tel: 01773 827049
Published in Batley News on July 2, 2020