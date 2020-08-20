|
|
|
HAMMOND Marie Elizabeth Eva On the 11th August 2020 at her home in Scholes, with her family at her side, Betty, aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of David,
the dearly loved and loving mother of John, Mark and Catherine,
a very dear mother-in-law and devoted grandma.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
Our Lady of Unfailing Help &
St. Paul of the Cross, Cleckheaton, on Friday 28th August 2002
at 12.45 pm, prior to
committal prayers at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
at 2.15 pm.
Due to restrictions, service inside the church is by invitation.
Please meet at the church.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Alzheimer's Research.
A box for this purpose will be available at the Church.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020