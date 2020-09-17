|
Auty Marjorie Peacefully on 9th September 2020, aged 82 years
and of Roberttown.
The beloved wife of the late Tom.
A dearly loved mother of Jill and partner Russell, Michael, Janice and husband Alan.
A very dear grandma of
Victoria and Louise.
A private family service will take place at All Saints Church, Roberttown and will be followed by the committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020