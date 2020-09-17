Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Auty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Auty

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Auty Notice
Auty Marjorie Peacefully on 9th September 2020, aged 82 years
and of Roberttown.
The beloved wife of the late Tom.
A dearly loved mother of Jill and partner Russell, Michael, Janice and husband Alan.
A very dear grandma of
Victoria and Louise.
A private family service will take place at All Saints Church, Roberttown and will be followed by the committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -