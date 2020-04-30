|
Walsworth Mark On the 18th April 2020
aged 49 years of Aberdeen and formerly of Heckmondwike.
The dearly loved partner of Samantha. A much loved dad of Sam, Jack and Luke, Step-dad to Millie and Leon. The beloved son of Gordon and Patricia and loving grandson of Grandma Lily. A very dear brother of Stephen and uncle of Matty, Toby and Bronwyn.
Also a good mate to many.
A private committal will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020