|
|
|
HALEWOOD nee Pamment
Marlene On 17th December 2019, peacefully
at Lydgate Lodge Care Home,
and formerly of Ealand Road,
Batley, aged 75 years, Marlene,
beloved wife of the late George,
dearly loved mum of the late Ian
and very dear sister of Brian.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January 2020
at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided for
the benefit of Diabetes UK.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 26, 2019