|
|
|
BLAKEY Mary Pamela
(Nee Moody) Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 23rd September
after a recent illness,
of Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury
aged 94 years.
Mary,
beloved wife of the late
Frank Hepworth Blakey,
loving mother of
Paul and his partner Ruth,
John and his late partner Les,
a beloved Godmother, nana,
great nana, great great nana
and dear sister of Nora and Anne.
Due to current guidelines a
funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Hanging Heaton
on Wednesday 7th October.
Donations in memory of Mary
for the benefit of
The Church of England
Children's Society
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020