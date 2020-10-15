|
BLAKEY Mary Pamela
(Nee Moody) Following the death of Mary,
her family would like to express
their sincere thanks to
those who were able to
attend her funeral
and to those who weren't
able to attend but
sent messages of sympathy
and were thinking of us.
Grateful thanks are extended to:
The staff of
Ings Grove House
for the care shown to
Mary during her brief stay.
The Revd Canon Mark Umpleby
for his service.
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
for their arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020