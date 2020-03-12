|
|
|
BRAY née Brook
Mary On 29th February 2020,
peacefully at
Eden Court Nursing Home,
Birkenshaw and of Thornhill,
aged 97 years, Mary,
beloved daughter of the late George & Gladys Brook, very much loved mother of Pamela and Paul, dear mother in law of Nicole and the late Keith, beloved grandma of Nicola, Kristin, Emily, Edward, Daniel and Victoria, also treasured grandma Mary of Laura and Sam, proud great-grandma of Jamie, Conner, Madison, Charlotte, Archer, Olivia, Arlo and Ellery,
a special auntie and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th March 2020
at 1.15pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of
The Take Heart Appeal at LGI.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020