Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brocklehurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Brocklehurst

Notice Condolences

Mary Brocklehurst Notice
Brocklehurst (nee Snowball)
Mary Olivia
'Betty' On 13th February 2020,
in hospital, of Thornhill,
aged 94 years, Betty,
beloved wife of the late Ronald, loving mother of Glyn, Keith,
Steven and the late John,
a very dear mother in law, loving grandma and great-grandma.

Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February 2020
at 2pm.

Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Betty
may be placed in the collection
box provided at the service or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -