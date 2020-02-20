|
|
|
Brocklehurst (nee Snowball)
Mary Olivia
'Betty' On 13th February 2020,
in hospital, of Thornhill,
aged 94 years, Betty,
beloved wife of the late Ronald, loving mother of Glyn, Keith,
Steven and the late John,
a very dear mother in law, loving grandma and great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February 2020
at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Betty
may be placed in the collection
box provided at the service or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020