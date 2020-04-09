|
|
|
Crawshaw Mary
(nee Senior) On Thursday, 2nd April,
of Upper Batley, aged 98.
Peacefully after a short illness
at Birch Park Care Home.
Mary,
beloved wife of
the late Jim,
beloved daughter of
the late Cissie Senior,
loving mother of
Christine, Helen, Cynthia
and the late Henry,
devoted and adored grandma of
Caroline and Barnaby
and great grandma of
Orson and Bertie.
A private funeral will take
place due to the continued
Covid 19 restrictions.
A memorial service will
be held at a later date.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020