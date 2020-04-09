Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Mary Firth Notice
FIRTH Mary
(Nee Brannan) On Friday, 3rd April
suddenly at her home in
Dewsbury Moor, aged 88.

Mary,
beloved wife of the late Len
and a much loved
auntie, great auntie and
great great auntie.

A private funeral will take
place due to the continued
Covid 19 restrictions.

A celebration of Mary's life
will be held at
St. Joseph's R.C. Church,
Batley Carr
at a later date.

Friends and relatives
will be informed.

Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020
