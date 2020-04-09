|
FIRTH Mary
(Nee Brannan) On Friday, 3rd April
suddenly at her home in
Dewsbury Moor, aged 88.
Mary,
beloved wife of the late Len
and a much loved
auntie, great auntie and
great great auntie.
A private funeral will take
place due to the continued
Covid 19 restrictions.
A celebration of Mary's life
will be held at
St. Joseph's R.C. Church,
Batley Carr
at a later date.
Friends and relatives
will be informed.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020