Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gillard

Notice Condolences

Mary Gillard Notice
GILLARD (nee Naughton)
Mary Passed away peacefully
in her sleep, at home, on
15th November 2020,
aged 74 years. Beloved wife of Keith, proud mother of Gemma, Francis and Damian and their partners, much adored grandma of Brooke, Gabrielle, Sophia and Adriana and a very special great-grandma of Elijah-Grey. A much loved auntie, neighbour and true friend, she touched many lives.
The Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 1st December 2020
at 10.30am at
Holy Spirit R C Church, Heckmondwike followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions attendance will be by invitation only but please remember
Mary in your own way.
Flowers will be received at George Brooke's Chapel of Rest, Dewsbury or if you prefer donations in her memory
may be left in church.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -