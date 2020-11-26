|
|
|
GILLARD (nee Naughton)
Mary Passed away peacefully
in her sleep, at home, on
15th November 2020,
aged 74 years. Beloved wife of Keith, proud mother of Gemma, Francis and Damian and their partners, much adored grandma of Brooke, Gabrielle, Sophia and Adriana and a very special great-grandma of Elijah-Grey. A much loved auntie, neighbour and true friend, she touched many lives.
The Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 1st December 2020
at 10.30am at
Holy Spirit R C Church, Heckmondwike followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions attendance will be by invitation only but please remember
Mary in your own way.
Flowers will be received at George Brooke's Chapel of Rest, Dewsbury or if you prefer donations in her memory
may be left in church.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020