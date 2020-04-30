|
|
|
Lane Mary
(nee Spence) Sadly passed away peacefully at Garlands Care Home on
24th April 2020, aged 83 years
and of Cleckheaton.
Loving wife of Carl, beloved mother to Martin and mother-in-law to Sue. Dearest grandma to
Josh and Kelsey. Loved sister
of Joe and Maureen.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A private family funeral will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
All enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020