Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lane

Notice Condolences

Mary Lane Notice
Lane Mary
(nee Spence) Sadly passed away peacefully at Garlands Care Home on
24th April 2020, aged 83 years
and of Cleckheaton.
Loving wife of Carl, beloved mother to Martin and mother-in-law to Sue. Dearest grandma to
Josh and Kelsey. Loved sister
of Joe and Maureen.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A private family funeral will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
All enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -