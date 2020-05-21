|
|
|
LANE Mary
(née Spence) Carl and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy
received during their recent
sad bereavement.
Thank you to the staff at
Garlands Care Home for their
kind care and to Christine Freeman for a wonderful
service of remembrance.
Special thanks to Shawn Peel
and family of David Butterfield Funeral Directors for their help, support and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020