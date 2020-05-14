|
Oakland Mary On 5th May 2020, in hospital,
of Soothill, aged 85 years,
Mary, dearly loved mum of Wayne, Craig, Elizabeth and the late Dean, much loved mum in law,
grandma and auntie.
Due to the present
guidelines a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 21st May 2020
at 11.30am.
Friends not able to attend the crematorium will be made welcome at the interment of Mary's ashes later in the year.
Donations in her memory may be sent to the Samaritans.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020